Chandigarh, A drug smuggler was arrested with more than 25 kg of heroin in Amritsar in a joint operation with the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force , said officials on Thursday. 25 kg heroin seized from drug smuggler in Punjab's Amritsar

Twenty-three packets of heroin weighing 25.9 kg were recovered from Sajan Singh alias Billa of village Beharwal in Amritsar. The recovery was made during the operation carried out jointly by the BSF and the Punjab Police on Wednesday night.

Sajan Singh was working as a hairdresser at a private Salon in Amritsar. Apart from recovering heroin, the police also recovered a sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol from his possession, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The cross-border drug smuggling module was being operated by foreign-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt, he further said.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that gangster-cum-drug trafficker Jatt, who is a native of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, has been running this module from abroad and was in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were using drones to drop the heroin consignments from across the border.

Jatt is a proclaimed offender and has been facing at least 21 criminal cases in the state, said the DGP, adding that the Punjab Police teams are actively pursuing his extradition.

Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward and forward linkages of the network, he added.

Sharing details, Superintendent of Police , Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Gurpreet Singh, said that acting on intelligence, the police and the BSF troops launched a coordinated operation and apprehended Sajan Singh near village Beharwal, when he was on his way to deliver the heroin consignment.

He said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was delivered at village Daleke from Pakistan via a heavy drone just a day earlier.

The arrested accused, Sajan Singh, was in contact with Jatt through different social media applications and had been receiving drone-dropped heroin consignments from across the border for the last two months, he said.

The SP said that two more members of this module have been identified and police teams are on a manhunt to nab them.

