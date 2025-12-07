25 killed as massive fire guts Arpora nightclub in North Goa

Panaji: At least 25 people were killed when a massive fire, reportedly sparked by a series of LPG cylinder explosions, tore through Birch by Romeo Lane — a nightclub in Arpora, a coastal village in north Goa — on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The fire broke out a little past midnight on Saturday night, and it spread quickly through the establishment, which was made of highly combustible material.

According to a statement issued by the Goa Police, among the 25 victims, four were tourists and 14 were staff members, while the identities of seven remain unconfirmed.

“Six persons are injured and their treatment is ongoing. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken,” the statement added.

Police said that most of those killed were staff members. “Three persons are believed to have died of burn injuries as a result of the explosion; others died of smoke inhalation,” an official said.

Most of those killed were working in the basement, leaving them little time to escape, the officer added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the fire site late on Saturday night, said that the club was operating without many of the mandatory permissions and that an inquiry would be instituted into the incident.

“The fire started on the ground floor of the nightclub, leaving those in the basement trapped and unable to escape and led to their death by suffocation,” the CM said, citing preliminary findings by fire staff.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss,” he added.

“I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law — any negligence will be dealt with firmly,” Sawant also said via X, formerly Twitter.

Local MLA Michael Lobo said, “This is very sad and very disturbing. Goa was always known as a safe tourist destination. We have to undertake a safety audit of all clubs and restaurants, especially of air-conditioned establishments, not just of the guest spaces but also of the working spaces.”

Romeo Lane, a nightclub in Goa, was operating on the borderlines of the law. Constructed on what was once a saltpan, the nightclub was issued a demolition notice by the local village panchayat as well as the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority. However, the demolition notice was stayed by the Directorate of Panchayats on appeal, allowing the club to continue to operate.