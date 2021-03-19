25 police officers transferred in J&K

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Friday transferred 25 senior police officers, days after a major administrative reshuffle.

The transfers come ahead of the summer that usually sees a spike in militant activities. Some of the important districts of Kashmir --Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Budgam, and Ganderbal -- now have new police chiefs.

Among those transferred are Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS) who will take over as SSP, Baramulla, and Vinod Kumar as SSP, Poonch. SSP, Anantnag, Sandeep Choudhary has been shifted to Srinagar as SSP.

Rajouri SSP Chandan Kohli has been posted as SSP, Jammu. Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP, Handwara has been posted as SP, Kupwara, which is also one of the sensitive districts.

Sudhanshu Verma, SP, Hazratbal, Srinagar, has been posted as SP, Sopore, in place of Javid Iqbal. Sandeep Gupta SP, north, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP, Handwara.

Sheema Nabi Qasba, SP east, Srinagar, will be new SP, Rajouri, while PD Nitya, SP north, Jammu, has been posted as SP, Ramban. Tanushree (IPS) has been posted as SP east.

Meanwhile, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, SSP security, Kashmir, will be the new SSP, Anantnag. Mir had earlier served in South Kashmir and Baramulla as SSP.

Suhail Munawar Mir, SSP CID SB Kashmir has been posted as SP, Ganderbal replacing Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

Mohammaf Yousuf, Addl SP, Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as SP Awantipora, replacing Tahir Saleem Khan who has been posted as SP, Budgam.

The Jammu & Kashmir police have released a list of militants active in Srinagar and its outskirts.