25 students of govt boarding school test Covid positive in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Chief medical officer Dinesh Kharadi said 80 students and 10 staff members of the school were tested after a teacher tested positive for the disease. He added the students who tested positive have been kept under isolation
By Sohail Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT file)

Twenty-five students and three staff members of a residential government school for differently-abled children were among 28 people to test positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Friday.

Chief medical officer Dinesh Kharadi said 80 students and 10 staff members of the school were tested after a teacher tested positive for the disease. He added the students who tested positive have been kept under isolation. Kharadi said nine students and seven staff members were yet to be tested.

District collector Chetan Ram Deora said he has asked for details of the remaining students so that they can be traced for testing.

Officials said that 91 students live on the school campus.

