25-year-old killed, several injured in Kanpur clash

25-year-old killed, several injured in Kanpur clash

Police personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, have been deployed in large numbers to keep tabs on the simmering tension at Chakeri locality after the incident late Sunday evening

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 13:54 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Kanpur
Four people have been arrested and efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the key accused, said Raj Kumar Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (East).
Four people have been arrested and efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the key accused, said Raj Kumar Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (East).(ANI on Twitter)
         

A 25-year-old youth was killed and several injured during a clash between two communities that started over water being splashed on one of them and soon snowballed into stone pelting, police said on Monday.

Police personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, have been deployed in large numbers to keep tabs on the simmering tension at Chakeri locality after the incident late Sunday evening. Four people have been arrested and efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the key accused, said Raj Kumar Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (East).

Recapping the events of the evening, he said Pintu Nishad, 25, and his friend Sandeep left their homes in Wajidpur area and accidentally stepped on a water pouch lying on the road. The water splashed on Amaan, a resident from the same area who was passing through, sparking a clash.

Hearing about the altercation, dozens of other locals reached the spot and pelted stones at each other, injuring Nishad and several others, he said..

The injured were taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital where Nishad was declared brought dead, Agarwal added.

