2.55 million cases of TB notified in India last year, most in decades

India notified nearly 2.55 million cases of tuberculosis (TB) last year according to government data, the highest achieved since the start of the TB control programme in the 60s, indicating the efficacy of a drive to identify individuals afflicted with the disease, and ensure they get treated. (Representational Image)

Last year, 2.42 million cases were notified from across the country.

Of all the TB cases notified in 2023, nearly 32% of notifications came from the private health care sector. Out of 2.55 million notifications, 0.84 million were from the private sector, an increase of 17% from the previous year. Compared to 2014, there has been a sharp increase in private sector notifications – from 38,596 cases in 2013.

The overall notification of TB cases has improved by 64% over the last nine years. On an annual basis, Uttar Pradesh saw the highest jump in notifications (by 21% compared to the previous year) followed by Bihar (15%).

The centre has set 2025 as the target for eliminating TB.

“The increase in notification numbers is expected in the initial stages as it means patients are being identified and put on treatment, which will help break the transmission cycle. TB is an infectious disease, therefore, breaking transmission cycle is crucial in stopping the disease spread,” said Dr Kuldeep Singh Sachdeva, former head, TB division, Union ministry of health and family welfare.

As per the Global TB Report 2023, published by the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence rate of TB in India has shown a 16% decline from 237 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 199 per 100,000 population in 2022. During the same period, the TB mortality rate has shown a 18% decline from 28 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 23 .

According to experts, several policy reforms and interventions including the gazette notification for mandatory notification of TB cases, incentives for notification of cases and collaborations with professional bodies such as Indian medical association, (IMA), Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI), etc., and introduction of new models in over 200 districts have contributed to an increase in notifications in the past few years.

“The TB-Mukt Bharat programme is working well, and it has essentially brought TB in public discourse, de-stigmatised the disease, and generated overall awareness. The programme has all the right ingredients and we are getting there,” added Dr Sachdeva.

Under the government programme, free screening, free diagnostics and tests, and free drugs, are provided to patients at all public health facilities in the country to reduce financial burden of TB patients. In addition, the centre provides financial support for nutrition to the people who are receiving treatment for TB disease under Nikshay Poshan Yojana.