PM Modi commends 7-year-old girl’s contribution to PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

In September last year, President Droupadi Murmu launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025. Now, a seven-year-old girl named Nalini Singh from Una in Himachal Pradesh has come forward to support the cause and donated her pocket money. Her thoughtful gesture impressed the state’s Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, who felicitated her at an event held in DRDA Hall, Una. Pictures from the event were shared on Twitter and caught the attention of many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised her noble contribution. Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla felicitating Nalini Singh at an event in Una, Himachal Pradesh.(Twitter/@mansukhmandviya)

Prime Minister Modi quoted a tweet shared by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and wrote, “Good gesture.” The minister shared a few pictures with the caption, “Little Hands, Big Impact! Nalini Singh, a 7-year-old #NikshayMitra from Una, Himachal Pradesh donated her pocket money to support PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Kudos to her! Your little effort can make a big impact on someone’s life & strengthen our fight for #TBMuktBharat.”

The pictures shared by the minister show Singh with a Tom and Jerry drawing captioned, “TB harega, Una jeetega (TB will be defeated, Una will win).” The second picture shows the girl posing for the camera with the governor and other officials. The third picture shows the governor felicitating her in the presence of other officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet accumulated over 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“The #NikshayMitra scheme which provides Nutritional, Additional diagnostic, and Vocational support to those inflicted by TB, plays a stellar role in achieving our dream of a #TBMuktBharat by 2025!” posted an individual. Another added, “It’s truly heartwarming to see such young children like Nalini Singh step up and make a difference in their community. Her decision to donate her pocket money towards supporting the #PM #TB #Mukt #Bharat #Abhiyan is truly commendable and serves as an inspiration for all of us.” “These children give us positive hope for the future of India. Little Mother Theresa,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Wonderful gesture.” “Great, we salute her gesture,” wrote a fifth.

