PM Modi shares video of girl playing Kannada song on piano, says she has 'exceptional talent'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video showcasing a young girl playing the piano as a woman behind the girl can be heard singing in Kannada. The video of the young girl's talent has stunned many people. Chances are, it may have the same effect on you. PM Modi shares video of a young girl singing.(Twitter/@narendramodi)

"This video can bring a smile on everyone's face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!" wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter as he shared the video. The video shows the girl sitting in front of a piano. As a woman behind her sings Pallavagala Pallaviyali, written by poet KS Narasimha Swamy, the young girl plays the song on the piano. Further in the video, you can also see the girl singing with the woman.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over five lakh times times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "What a precious kid!" Another shared, "What an outstanding talent...God bless." A third shared, "Omg, give this girl an award! She is insanely beautiful and talented!" "This is an exceptional talent. The smile of the kid is so cute and heart-touching," added a fourth. A fifth wrote, "Divine! Extremely Good!"