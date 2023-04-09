Man praised by PM Modi for Kesariya rendition wows audiences again, sings the song in seven languages

After winning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his rendition of the song Kesariya in five languages, Snehdeep Singh Kalsi has once again wowed people with his stunning performance. This time, the singer sings the same song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film Brahmastra, but in seven languages. A video that captures his incredible talent caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra who shared the video on Twitter and praised the singer’s multilingual singing skills. Snehdeep Singh Kalsi singing Kesariya in seven languages. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Also Read: Delhi cop soulfully sings Arijit Singh’s Aabaad Barbaad

“Here’s evidence that the first clip of ⁦@SnehdeepSK⁩ was no fluke & that he really has language skills.. He passed this test brilliantly. Once again, in a polarised world, it’s so comforting to hear voices that are unifying…,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video on Twitter. The video shows the singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi singing Kesariya on the language prompts by RJ Shourya Sachdeva. He starts by singing the song’s Malayalam rendition and goes on to sing the song in Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Gujarati. He ends by singing the song in Hindi. The video was originally shared by RJ Shourya Sachdeva on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago by Anand Mahindra on Twitter, the video has raked up more than 7.6 lakh views. It has also collected over 18,000 likes and thousands of retweets. The share has also prompted people to drop comments, including one from the singer himself. Snehdeep Singh Kalsi wrote, “I am taken by surprise that this video reached you and I’m so glad that it made you feel that way, sir. Humbled.” Alongside, he shared a folded hands emoticon and tagged RJ Shourya Sachdeva and Ishq FM.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

A Twitter user wrote, “Simply wow.” “Fantastic feat.. awesome ease with melody in every tone.. Congratulations Champion @SnehdeepSK .. thank you @anandmahindra sir for always motivating such great talents,” expressed another. A third posted, “Beautiful. Rreal example of diversity & inclusiveness of our rich culture and languages.. no barriers to enjoying different mother languages with music coming out in rhythm.” “Fantastic. His voice is suitable for all languages. Only, a few songs and voices will melt our heart in our daily life and this is also one of that. Uyiranai endral adhu podhume… Tamil voice. Remarkable,” shared a fourth. “Wow great talent and a golden voice .heart touching .Stay blessed,” added a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Goosebumps everytime I see him do this.”

Also Read: Elderly people play games at a care facility. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON