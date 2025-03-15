25-year-old beaten to death by 3 for refusing to play Holi in Rajasthan; 1 held

Jaipur: A 29-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Dausa area was arrested on Friday, while his two brothers remain absconding, after they allegedly beat a 25-year-old man to death in a public library on Wednesday for refusing to play Holi, police said. The deceased, Hansraj Meena, who was aspiring to be a revenue officer in Rajasthan, was studying at a local library on Wednesday (Representational Photo)

An FIR was lodged against Bablu Devdaar (29), Kalu Devdaar (26), and Ashok Devdaar (22) under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Thursday after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The deceased, Hansraj Meena, who was aspiring to be a revenue officer in Rajasthan, was studying at a local library on Wednesday. “The accused had reached the library with colours, but the library in charge objected to applying with colours inside the library,” said Ramsharan Gurjar, inspector in-charge of the Ramgarhpachhwara police station.

“The three accused are brothers, and the deceased was their neighbour. Prima facie, the murder does not appear to be intentional. However, we have arrested the eldest brother, Bablu Devdaar,” Gurjar added.

In the video, Hansraj can be seen leaving his seat and going outside the study room to urge the three not to apply colours on him. The three pushed him to the floor and brutally assaulted him. Hansraj can be seen fainting and falling on the floor at the end of the 39-second video.

Hansraj, who had sustained a severe head injury, was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said Gurjar.

Following the incident, villagers, along with Hansraj’s family, protested on the Jaipur-Dausa state highwayon Thursday, demanding a government job for his kin, ₹5,000,000 compensation, and the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.