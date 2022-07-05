25-year-old man killed by in-laws in Hyderabad, say police

A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death and later set ablaze in Hyderabad by his wife’s relatives who opposed their marriage, police said, adding that the woman’s father has been detained for questioning.

The police said they recovered the partly charred and decomposed body of the man, identified as S Narayan Reddy, from the outskirts of Jinnaram Mandal on Saturday night.

According to Kukatpally police inspector, B Kishan Kumar, Reddy, a resident of Potreddipally village in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, went missing on June 27 and a complaint was lodged by his cousin on June 30.

“We registered a missing person case and began an investigation. Based on the call data records, we picked up one Ashik for questioning. Later, we detained two others — Srinivas Reddy and Kashi — who confessed to the crime,” the police official said.

During the investigation, it was found that the victim married his distant cousin, Ravali, in a temple last year, against her family’s wishes. “Reddy had been in love with his distant cousin Ravali for the last two years and married her in a temple last year, without her parents’ consent. The couple later approached the local police for protection,” Kumar said.

About 10 months back, the Markapuram police in the Prakasam district counselled the couple’s parents to accept their marriage. “Later, Ravali’s parents took her home on the pretext of arranging a wedding reception and refused to send her back,” the police officer said.

Reddy then approached the Telangana high court, seeking permission to bring back his wife. The petition is pending before the court, an official familiar with the matter said.

“On June 27, Srinivas Reddy, Kashi and Ashik invited Reddy for talks and strangled him to death. His body was then taken to the Jinnaram forests and burnt,” inspector Kumar said.

“The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem examination,” the inspector added.

