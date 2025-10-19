26.17 lakh diyas, huge 'aarti' gathering: Ayodhya sets 2 Guinness world records on chhoti Diwali

Two new Guinness World Records were set on Sunday in the holy city of Ayodhya as over 26 lakh earthen diyas were lit during deepotsav at the same place and 2,128 people performed 'aarti' together. The record was registered after 26,17,215 earthen diyas were lit on the occasion. The Ramkatha Park in Ayodhya reverberated with devotion on Sunday. The record was announced by the representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records who verified the count of the lit diyas with the help of drones, according to an official statement. The Guinness certificate was presented to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath by the state's tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh and principal secretary Amrit Abhijat.

People lighting the earthen lamps at Ram Ki Paidi during grand Deepotsav Celebration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India Sunday, October 19, 2024. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The display of lit earthen diyas, the largest ever so far, was presented jointly by the UP Department of Tourism, the Ayodhya administration, and the Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University.

Fireworks illuminate the sky over Ram Ki Paidi during the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday, October 19, 2025. ( Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Earlier in the day, a huge procession was also taken out in Ayodhya on the occasion of deepotsav and chhoti Diwali on Sunday, in which, as many as 22 tableaux were presented. The procession was witnessed by hundreds of devotees along the Rampath amid the chants of Jai Shri Ram, news agency PTI reported citing officials. The procession was taken out by the Information Department, Ayodhya Development Authority, and Tourism and Culture Department.

An aerial view of diyas and earthen lamps lit during Deepotsav 2025 celebration on the eve of Diwali, at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu riverin Ayodhya. (PTI)

The tableaux procession depicted the journey of Lord Ram through Ramayana's seven chapters — Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, Aranyakanda, Kishkindhakanda, Sundarkanda, Lankakanda, and Uttarakanda. Yogi Adityanath also performed aarti at the Saryu river.