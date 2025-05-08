27 airports temporarily shut as India-Pakistan tensions rise. Check full list

As a security move following India's 'Operation Sindoor', 27 airports across India have been closed for commercial flights until Saturday morning. The announcement came soon after India struck nine terror camps in Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday. Security personnels stopping visitors at Chandigarh International Airport on Wednesday after air operations were suspended due to an airstrike on Pakistan.(Ravi Kumar/HT)

The action has disrupted air travel across the region, with hundreds of flights cancelled and major airspace corridors shut down.

The closures began shortly after the strikes, which occurred at approximately 1.30 am on Wednesday. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued two NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) — the first in the early morning affecting 18 airports, followed by a second at 3.20 pm extending the shutdown to nine additional airports.

Here's the full list of affected airports

1. Dharamshala

2. Hindon

3. Gwalior

4. Kishangarh

5. Srinagar

6. Amritsar

7. Patiala

8. Shimla

9. Gaggal

10. Jaisalmer

11. Jodhpur

12. Bikaner

13. Halwara

14. Pathankot

15. Jammu

16. Leh

17. Ludhiana

18. Bhuntar

19. Bhatinda

20. Mundra

21. Jamnagar

22. Rajkot

23. Porbandar

24. Kandla

25. Keshod

26. Bhuj

27. Chandigarh

Operation Sindoor

India on Wednesday carried out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack two weeks ago, marking the first attacks on the neighbouring country’s most populous province, Punjab, since the 1971 war that ratcheted up bilateral tensions.

The 26-minute operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was announced by the Ministry of Defence at 1.44 am The strikes - carried out using a combination of missiles and precision-guided munitions launched by both aircraft and ground forces - targeted the bases of UN-designated terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), located across the international border and along the Line of Control (LoC).

Describing the operation as “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He added that the action was intended to pre-empt and deter further cross-border terrorism.