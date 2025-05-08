Operation Sindoor: Satellite images show damage at terror site in Pakistan's Bahawalpur

A day after India carried out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructures at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, satellite photos showing the extent of damage have emerged. A satellite image shows a closer view of Markaz Subhan Allah following airstrikes in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, May 7, 2025.(via REUTERS)

The before and after photographs, shared by Maxar Technologies, show the damage caused by the missile strikes on Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur and the city of Muridke in Pakistan. Follow live updates.

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched precision strikes on terrorist infrastructures at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22. The mission, codenamed Operation Sindoor, lasted from 1.04am to 1.30am.

HT has learnt the weapons deployed included Scalp deep-strike cruise missiles that allow Rafale fighter pilots to attack ground targets from standoff ranges, the Hammer smart weapon system, guided bomb kits and M777 howitzers firing Excalibur munition.

A statement by the defence ministry, made about 15 minutes after the operation ended, said actions by the Indian armed forces were "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities had been targeted.

Also Read | PM Modi picked picked name for counterterror operation

Later in the day, while briefing the press, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said India decided to carry out the "proportionate" strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack to justice as there was "no demonstrable step" from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories under its control.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed media, said that the selection of targets for Operation Sindoor was based on credible intelligence inputs.

Also Read | Why India zeroed in on hubs of terror

“The selection of targets for Operation Sindoor was based on credible intelligence inputs and role of these facilities in perpetrating terror activities. The locations were selected to avoid damage to civilian installations and loss of civilian lives,” she said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India". He added that the Pakistani armed forces “know very well how to deal with the enemy".

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif, however, said Islamabad is ready to "wrap up" tensions with New Delhi, if it de-escalates the situation.