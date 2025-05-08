Flights from Pune to Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kishangarh, Rajkot, Jodhpur affected

PUNE At least five scheduled flights to northern destinations were cancelled on Wednesday, causing confusion and inconvenience to hundreds of passengers at the Pune airport after Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Government. Five flights to northern destinations were cancelled on Wednesday causing confusion and inconvenience to passengers at Pune airport after Operation Sindoor. (HT FILE)

The cancellations affected routes from Pune to Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kishangarh, Rajkot, and Jodhpur.

These disruptions come as a direct consequence of temporary flight operation suspensions at destination airports in North India due to heightened national security measures under Operation Sindoor, said officials.

In a statement issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Pune, it is clarified that proactive communication was made to all affected passengers.

“Necessary communications have been made to all affected passengers through available channels, including airline partners, announcements, and digital platforms. Passengers were attended to by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines,” the statement read.

Airlines reportedly offered full refunds or alternate travel arrangements to impacted travellers, with airport staff assisting on the ground. However, the cancellations caused significant setbacks for several passengers who were en route to attend urgent matters.

Anita Verma, a 54-year-old Pune resident scheduled to fly to Amritsar, said, “I received a message about the cancellation around two hours before my flight. There were no earlier alerts, and I had already reached the airport by then. The airline staff was helpful, but it doesn’t make up for the emotional toll. There was a family emergency, so I had to rush to Amritsar.”

Santosh Dhoke, airport director, Pune, said, “Pune airport remains committed to providing a smooth and safe travel experience for all passengers. We are fully prepared to assist anyone who continues to experience inconvenience due to recent developments. Passengers are encouraged to reach out to their respective airlines for any further assistance.”

Airport operations remain otherwise unaffected, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with national aviation and security agencies. Travellers are advised to check with airlines for real-time updates before heading to the airport.