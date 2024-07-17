27.5% salary hike for government employees from August 1: Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka government has approved a significant salary increase for its employees, implementing the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, officials familiar with the matter said. The 7th state Pay Commission constituted on November 19, 2022, was tasked with addressing the demands for the revision of pay, allowances, and pensions of state government employees (PTI)

During a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, it was announced that government employees will receive a 27.5% salary increase starting August 1. The 7th state Pay Commission constituted on November 19, 2022, was tasked with addressing the demands for the revision of pay, allowances, and pensions of state government employees, an official said. The commission submitted its report on March 24, 2024.

“As per the Pay Commission’s recommendations, the Cabinet meeting on July 15, 2024, decided to revise the salary and pensions by adding a 31% Dearness Allowance and a fitment of 27.5% to the basic pay as of July 1, 2022. This revision will result in a substantial increase of 58.5% in the basic salary and pension of the employees. Additionally, the house rent allowance will see a 32% increase,” read a communication from the officer of the CM.

The minimum basic pay of employees will rise from ₹17,000 to ₹27,000, while the maximum pay will be revised from ₹1,50,600 to ₹2,41,200. The minimum pension will increase from ₹8,500 to ₹13,500, and the maximum pension will be revised from ₹75,300 to ₹1,20,600.

This revision will apply to non-teaching staff of universities, employees of aided educational institutions, and local bodies.

“This salary revision will incur an additional expenditure of ₹20,208 crore per annum, and necessary budgetary provisions have been made in the budget of 2024-25,” stated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The salary increase aims to boost morale and productivity, potentially leading to more efficient public services.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar posted on X: “Sweet news for government employees: The Cabinet meeting held today decided to implement the much sought after 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The recommendations will come into effect from August 1.”

On Tuesday, minister Priyank Kharge underscored the significance of this decision, stating, “The Seventh Pay Commission was one of the demands of the people, and it was also in our manifesto. Yesterday (Monday), we brought it into the Cabinet, and it will benefit around 14 to 15 lakh state employees.”

The approval comes after the Karnataka state government employees association threatened an indefinite strike starting in August if the salary increase was not implemented. In March 2023, then-chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had granted employees an interim 17% salary hike.