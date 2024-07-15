Bus fares to be hiked in Karnataka? KSRTC sends proposal after 295 cr loss in last three months

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has proposed a 15-20% hike in bus fares as the department is incurring losses due to the Shakti scheme, the free bus scheme for women. The proposal has been sent to the state government, and CM Siddaramaiah is yet to approve the move. Bus fares to be hiked in Karnataka? KSRTC sends proposal after ₹ 295 cr loss

Speaking to news agency PTI, KSRTC chairperson S R Srinivas said, “The increase in ticket prices is inevitable. We held a meeting two days ago and decided to send a proposal for a 15-20 percent hike in the bus fare. The hike is needed for the survival of KSRTC, which is incurring huge losses after implementing the Shakti scheme.”

He also highlighted that the KSRTC has incurred ₹295 crore in the last three months. “The prices for fuel and other automobile parts have substantially gone up. The salaries of KSRTC employees were not revised from 2020. The corporation has faced ₹295 crore loss in the last three months,” Srinivas added.

Srinivas also said that the burden will not entirely be on men after the hike. However, Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy earlier clarified that the Shakti scheme will be implemented in the state for the next 10 years. The Shakti scheme applies only to the ordinary state-run bus services of Karnataka.

Shakti scheme was one of the five poll promises before the assembly elections. Later, the Congress party even took this promise in Telangana before the assembly polls and implemented it after winning the mandate in the neighboring state.

In an interview during the general elections, PM Narendra Modi said that the free bus schemes have dented the revenues of metro corporations in the country. Later, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar lashed out at the prime minister and said that he is against the Shakti scheme in the state.