Around 46% of river stretches (279 of 603) assessed in 2022 were identified to be polluted according to ‘Polluted River Stretches for Restoration of Water Quality’ released on Monday by Central Pollution Control Board. 279 of 203 river stretches examined in 2022 polluted: CPCB report

This is an improvement compared to 70% of stretches (275 out of 390) identified in 2015, according to the report. The present assessment is based on river water quality data from 2116 locations monitored in 2022 and 2023. Out of 2116 locations, 1299 (62%) were complying with pollution criteria including Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) of 3 mg/l, notified under primary water quality for outdoor bathing, CPCB has found.

Detailed assessment also indicates significant improvement in 220 polluted stretches identified in 2018. Out of these 220, 149 are not identified as polluted stretches any more due to compliance with BOD etc. These stretches are in Andhra Pradesh (03); Assam (41); Bihar (1); Goa (10); Uttarakhand (1); West Bengal (9) among others, executive summary of the report, shared by MoEFCC states.

The decrease in the number of polluted stretches can be attributed to efforts made by state governments in sewage treatment infrastructure; industrial effluents; waste management and others, CPCB said.

A comprehensive report on Ganga water at seven locations near Prayagraj, associated with the Maha Kumbh, showed water quality here met all standards for bathing during the mela, the Union environment minister had informed Lok Sabha in March.

Bhupender Yadav, Union environment minister was responding to questions by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya and K Sudhakaran, INC MP from Kerala on: whether the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the quality of water at the confluence at Prayagraj, during the Maha Kumbh, failed to meet the primary standards for bathing; the fecal coliform levels from Haridwar to Hugli, location-wise and the reasons for such levels; and the action taken by the Government on the said issue.

“A comprehensive report dated 28.02.2025 was submitted before Hon’ble NGT in compliance of order dated 23.12.2024. As per the said report, median value of pH, Dissolved Oxygen (DO), Biochemical Oxygen demand (BOD) and Faecal Coliform (FC) for all the monitored locations was within the respective criteria/permissible limits for bathing water,” Yadav said, in response , without providing specific fecal coliform levels by location.

According to the US Environment Protection Agency, coliforms are bacteria that live in the intestines of warm-blooded animals (humans, pets, farm animals, and wildlife). Fecal coliform bacteria are a kind of coliform associated with human or animal wastes. Escherichia coli (E coli) is part of the group of fecal coliforms.

The development comes days after a report by the CPCB, submitted to the NGT, showed that apart from February 4, water at the Sangam was fit for bathing throughout February. An earlier report by the agency, submitted to NGT on February 3, presented data till January 24, showing the FC level at 49,000 for January 20. That report caused NGT to pull up the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board on February 17. The data showing the water as unclean was widely debated, including in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, where chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the water at Sangam was fit not just for bathing, but drinking.