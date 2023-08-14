Odisha man murders woman in Bengaluru; dumps body in a drum, arrested

Bengaluru

A 27-year-old security guard from Odisha was arrested by the police in Bengaluru in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old woman, officers said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Chandra Sethi, who worked as a guard at a tech park in CV Raman Nagar in the city. The victim was a resident of Kalaburagi. She lived with her sister and mother in Mahadevapura.

According to police officers, the victim had gone missing on Thursday night. She had cooked dinner and stepped out at around 8pm. After she didn’t return, her sister, filed a missing complaint with the Mahadevapura police station. The body of the victim was found in front of her house, inside a drum, at 5am on Friday, police officers said.

“The accused forced the victim to come inside his house when she stepped out on Thursday night. She started screaming for help when he tried to rape her. He then strangulated her to death,” a police officer in the know of the developments said.

According to police officers, Sethi kept the body of the victim, wrapped in a bedsheet inside his house after killing her. He later disposed the body outside her house in the wee hours of Friday.

Police officers said the victim and her sister, were employed at a nearby petrol bunk. The accused lived in the neighbouring house and worked as a security guard at a tech park.

S Girish, deputy commissioner of Police (Whitefield), had initially said the police suspected an unnatural death as there were no marks on the victim’s body. However, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim died due to suffocation.

During investigation, the police had found that the victim had not moved out of the colony. They interrogated the neighbours and zeroed in on Sethi. He later confessed to the murder.

A FIR has been filed at the Mahadevapura police station under Section 302 (punishment for committing murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.