28 fall ill after ammonia leak in prawn processing plant run by BJD leader’s son

BHUBANESWAR, 28 workers, many of them women, fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that reportedly leaked from a unit of a leading prawn processing plant owned by the son of a senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader in coastal Balasore district on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at 7pm at the plant located in Gadabahanaga village in Khantapada area of the district.

Police officers who rushed to the prawn processing factory of Highland Agrofood Private Limited, a plant owned by Pratik Jena, son of former BJD MP and district BJD chief Rabindra Jena, said the condition of 9 workers was a little serious as they inhaled more gas than others.

Police said the workers who came in contact with the gas complained of burning of throat, nose and respiratory tract.

“While 19 were admitted to the local community health centre, 9 others were shifted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital,” said inspector of Khantapada police station, Bimal Kumar Nayak.

Doctors treating the workers said as ammonia is irritating and corrosive, excess exposure can cause an accumulation of the fluid in the lungs. “Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation. Many of them complained of problems in breathing and irritation in the eyes. We are giving them oxygen for breathing,” said a doctor at the Balasore district headquarters hospital.

Police officials said they are yet to detain anyone over the gas leak.

In November 2019, over 90 workers including minors were hospitalised after chlorine gas leaked at the Falcon Marine prawn processing plant owned by leading industrialist Tara Ranjan Patnaik in the Balasore district. The plant was sealed and a case of negligence was lodged against the plant authorities.