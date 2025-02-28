Today Weather LIVE Updates: Light rain has been predicted in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and more

Today Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy snowfall has covered Jammu and Kashmir after continuous rain and snow over the last 36 hours. The Srinagar Jammu national highway and Srinagar Ladakh National highway had to closed after landslides occurred due to the snowfall at Qazigund Banihal and several other places. The IMD has predicted that the weather will lighten up today afternoon onwards....Read More

Snowfall has also been reported in the Doda and Bhalesa districts, and rainfall has been seen in Rajouri.

Light rainfall has also been predicted for the national capital Delhi, after facing the warmest February night in 74 years yesterday. The IMD predicts light scattered rainfall across the city, with possibilities of a thunderstorm. The minimum temperature is also likely to drop due to the rainfall.

Rainfall has also been predicted in other parts of North India today, mainly in Rajasthan, Punjab and west Uttar Pradesh, along with gusty winds, as per the IMD.

Key Weather Updates