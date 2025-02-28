Today Weather LIVE Updates: Rain, snow in north India, heat rises on west coast
Today Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy snowfall has covered Jammu and Kashmir after continuous rain and snow over the last 36 hours. The Srinagar Jammu national highway and Srinagar Ladakh National highway had to closed after landslides occurred due to the snowfall at Qazigund Banihal and several other places. The IMD has predicted that the weather will lighten up today afternoon onwards....Read More
Snowfall has also been reported in the Doda and Bhalesa districts, and rainfall has been seen in Rajouri.
Light rainfall has also been predicted for the national capital Delhi, after facing the warmest February night in 74 years yesterday. The IMD predicts light scattered rainfall across the city, with possibilities of a thunderstorm. The minimum temperature is also likely to drop due to the rainfall.
Rainfall has also been predicted in other parts of North India today, mainly in Rajasthan, Punjab and west Uttar Pradesh, along with gusty winds, as per the IMD.
Key Weather Updates
- Meanwhile on the western coast, heatwave conditions continue in coastal Karnataka while the rest of the Konkan region and Goa continue to experience hot and humid weather.
- The IMD issued a yellow alert signalling heatwave conditions in Mumbai as well.
Other coastal regions, including Ratnagiri, Dahanu, and Goa’s Panjim, have also recorded unusually high temperatures for this time of the year.
Today Weather LIVE Updates: Avalanche warning in Himachal Pradesh
Today Weather LIVE Updates: Police in Himachal Pradesh have issued an avalanche alert in the state today in an official advisory.
The advisory said, "According to the DGRE and HPSDMA, there is a snow avalanche warning (Danger Level 3, Orange) in District Lahaul & Spiti up to 28th February 2025 (1700 hrs. IST) (enclosed). According to the advisory, medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on few extreme slopes and restriction of movement to only safe routes is advised."
