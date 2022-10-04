Home / India News / Avalanche in Uttarakhand, over 20 stuck; huge rescue operation on: Report

Avalanche in Uttarakhand, over 20 stuck; huge rescue operation on: Report

india news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 03:17 PM IST

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Rapid, relief and rescue operations are underway by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army and ITBP personnel, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

SDRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak.(ANI)
SDRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

More than 20 mountaineering trainees are reportedly stuck, while eight have been rescued following an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain in Uttarakhand, the District Disaster Management Centre said on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier tweeted that he has received information that as many as 28 trainees of the Nehru Mountaineering Institute were trapped following the avalanche.

Rapid, relief and rescue operations are underway by the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, he said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to the landslide” and spoke to Dhami and took stock of the situation.

Also Read | Avalanche strikes near Kedarnath shrine but no damage to temple

“Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones,” Singh tweeted.

“Spoke to CM Uttarakhand, Shri @PushkarDhami and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Singh said in another tweet.

It was, however, not clear if there has been any fatality in the incident.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI that of the 29 trainees trapped in an avalanche, eight have been rescued safely. IAF helicopters deployed for the search and rescue operation.

“There was a group from the mountaineering institute who were on a mission to reach Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, located at 18,000 feet. An avalanche came around 8am and 29 were trapped. Eight were immediately rescued by members of the team. No clarity on deaths yet,” ANI quoted ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey as saying.

“ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and local police started the rescue op as soon as information was received. All injured and stranded will be taken to a helipad at almost 13,000 feet first from where they will be brought down to Matli helipad. Will be using ITBP hospital,” Pandey said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
uttarakhand rajnath singh avalanche + 1 more
uttarakhand rajnath singh avalanche

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out