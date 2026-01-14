29 Maoists surrender to security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

RAIPUR: Twenty-nine Maoists surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Wednesday, officials said. Security personnel keep vigil in a forested area (HT File Photo/Arabinda Mahapatra)

The cadres, active members of various frontal wings of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), laid down arms before senior officers of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Among them was Podiam Budhra, head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) in the Gogunda area, who carried a reward of ₹2 lakh. The remaining cadres belonged to the DAKMS, militia and Janatana Sarkar wings of the banned group, police said.

Sukma superintendent of police (SP) Kiran Chavan said the surrendered cadres cited the government’s “Poona Margem” initiative, which focuses on rehabilitation and social reintegration, as a key reason for abandoning violence.

Officials said the recent establishment of a security camp in the Gogunda area had helped conduct intensified anti-Naxal operations. The sustained pressure and searches had sharply curtailed Maoist movement and activities in the region.

The Gogunda area, known for its difficult and remote terrain, was earlier considered a safe and strategic base for the Maoists’ Darbha division. However, the security camp has effectively dismantled this stronghold, weakening the Maoists’ support system in the division, Chavan said.

The Sukma SP urged other Maoists to shun violence, and opt for security and a dignified life under the rehabilitation policy.

Earlier this month, 63 maoists surrendered in Dantewada district on January 8, while 26 cadres laid down arms in Sukma on January 7.

According to official data, more than 1,500 Maoists surrendered across Chhattisgarh in 2025. The Centre has targeted eliminating Naxalism from the country by March 31 this year.