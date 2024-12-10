29 maternal and 322 infant deaths recorded in Belagavi: Health department

The Belagavi district has recorded 29 maternal deaths in the past six months and 322 infant deaths in this year, according to the district health department on Monday. This comes in the wake of ongoing controversy over the maternal deaths in Ballari caused by contaminated IV fluids. Malnutrition among mothers and newborns, along with late stage complications, were cited as primary causes of the deaths (File photo)

Speaking to reporters, Belagavi district health officer (DHO) Dr Shankarappa Gaded said that the 29 maternal deaths reported in the district this year were due to various health complications, including anaemia, pneumonia, low birth weight, and premature delivery.

Dismissing allegations of medical negligence or adverse effects of treatment, he said: “The maternal death rate is indeed alarming, but these cases occurred despite adherence to standard medical protocols.” He added that these fatalities were reported across maternity centres in private hospitals between April and October 2024.

District medical superintendent Dr Vithal Shinde said: “322 newborn deaths occurred from January to December, with 172 cases reported at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) alone. While the number of infant deaths is distressing, it is lower compared to last year.” HT reached out to Shinde for the data on infant deaths in 2023 but couldn’t.

He, meanwhile, pointed out that a number of infant deaths in government hospitals occurred because babies were brought in as a last resort after private hospitals deemed their chances of survival minimal. “Many newborns arrive at government facilities during emergencies, often when survival is unlikely. This is a major factor contributing to the higher mortality rate in government hospitals,” he explained.

Malnutrition among mothers and newborns, along with late stage complications, were cited as primary causes of the deaths. Shinde emphasised that government hospitals, including primary and taluk health centres, conduct regular monitoring of pregnant women and foetal health through sonography. “Efforts are made to deliver premature babies safely and save both mother and child. Maternity centers are following protocols to reduce mortality rates,” he added.

Women and Child welfare minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar called the data on maternal and infant deaths “shocking” and assured prompt action. “A departmental inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cases. Measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future,” she said.

Opposition leaders, including BJP’s R Ashoka and BY Vijayendra, visited BIMS in Ballari and demanded a judicial inquiry on the five breastfeeding mothers after they allegedly developed complications after receiving substandard Ringer Lactate solution. Ashoka criticised the Congress-led government, alleging mismanagement and negligence in the healthcare sector. “The state is being controlled by a medical mafia, not the government,” he claimed.

Taking to X before the visit, Vijayendra reiterated statistics, stating that 29 mothers had died in the district over the past six months, while 322 newborns had succumbed in the last year. He attributed the crisis to gross negligence and mismanagement by the Congress-led government.

“The health department, which was a model for the country during the previous BJP government, has been completely neglected under the Congress administration. Irregularities and corruption in the department have come to light following Lokayukta raids,” he said.

Criticising the government’s inaction despite public outrage and protests, he added, “The continuous loss of lives among mothers and newborns has caused immense pain. Even as citizens protest and demand action, the Congress government has displayed apathy by failing to take stringent measures. The common people and the poor must teach this government a lesson.”

Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged the opposition not to “politicise” the issue. “We cannot say that no one dies in our state. What we should focus on is whether there are any unusual reasons for these deaths and if any inadequacies are contributing to them,” he said.

He further said: “However, simply quoting statistics is problematic, as people do die in hospitals, and some treatments fail. I have reviewed the allegations concerning the Belagavi hospitals, and the deaths are not due to negligence but fall within the normal rate of mortality.”

When asked about minister Hebbalkar ordering a probe into the deaths in Belagavi, the minister responded, “It is a good step to better understand the reasons behind these deaths. No one can claim that our system is 100% flawless. We need to identify areas where we can improve.”