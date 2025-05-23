2nd batch of Bangladeshis flown to Bengal from Rajasthan for deportation

A second batch of at least 153 allegedly undocumented Bangladeshi nationals were flown to West Bengal from Jodhpur for their deportation on the day the high court issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over alleged detentions of local Muslims during the ongoing drive to identify Bangladeshis staying illegally in the western state. The allegedly undocumented Bangladeshis in buses before they were flown from Jodhpur. (Sourced)

An officer from Rajasthan Police’s intelligence wing said that a majority of the alleged Bangladeshi nationals were detained from Jaipur, Ajmer, and Sikar and were kept in temporary detention centres. “In West Bengal, the Border Security Force will contact their Bangladesh counterpart and take further action to send them back to Bangladesh,” he said after the second batch was flown on Wednesday. “On May 14, another group of 148 Bangladeshis was sent to West Bengal and Tripura for their return to Bangladesh following a citizenship verification.”

The Rajasthan Police have so far detained at least 1,008 alleged Bangladeshi nationals. “They were sent to six detention centres. A majority [of Bangladeshis] were found in Sikar...394 ...followed by 218 in Jaipur, 117 in Alwar, 114 in Kotputli, and 67 in Bhiwadi.”

The officer said the intelligence unit was monitoring the process from the police headquarters in Jaipur. He added that district police superintendents and the Jaipur commissioner were asked to form teams to identify Bangladeshis. “First, the teams identify areas where the Bangladeshi nationals reside...following which they collect documents related to citizenship, including the Aadhar cards. Those whose documents are found suspicious and require further verification are detained. The detained people are being kept at the detention centres.”

The Rajasthan high court issued the notice to the state government on the detentions on Wednesday as it heard one of the five petitions filed on Tuesday, alleging Indian nationals were detained as part of the drive launched to identify undocumented Bangladeshis. The drive was launched on April 29 amid strained India-Bangladesh ties since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s removal from power last year.

The counsel of the petitioners, Saadat Ali, said police detained at least 40 to 50 people from Jaipur’s Bagrana area based on suspicion that they are Bangladeshi. “But they all are Indian Muslims...they were released after showing necessary documents. Police picked them again on May 5 and sent them to the detention centres, saying that they need to verify their nationality.”

Ali said that families of five people filed separate habeas corpus petitions, alleging unlawful detention and requesting an order for the police to present them in court. In his plea, one Mohammed Shoeb said his mother was detained illegally and sent to Pratapnagar detention centre.