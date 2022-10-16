As AAP says Sisodia would be arrested tomorrow, Kejriwal invokes Bhagat Singh

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday responded sharply as the CBI summoned his deputy Manish Sisodia on Monday at 11 am. The Delhi chief minister compared Sisodia to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the midst of heightening probe in the excise policy case. The 2021-2022 liquor policy, which has now been scrapped, is being probed by two central agencies - the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Three arrests have so far been made in the case even as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has rebuffed any claims of corruption. At a press briefing soon after the summon, the AAP said that Delhi's deputy chief minister would be arrested tomorrow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Prison bars and the threat of noose could never deter the spirit of Bhagat Singh. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are today’s Bhagat Singh,” the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi, invoking the freedom fighter. He also showered praise on Jain, the Delhi minister who has been in jail ever since he was arrested in a money laundering case by the ED earlier this year.

“After 75 years, there has been an education minister who is giving hope to the poor with better education. The prayers of crores of people are with you,” Kejriwal further wrote. The Delhi CM has been hitting out at the BJP amid the probe in the case, alleging misuse of central agencies. He had even made claims of the BJP trying to topple the ruling government in the national capital as he said that Sisodia had got an offer to switch sides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON