Manish Sisodia after CBI summon in excise policy case: 'Nothing found...'

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) amid deepening probe in the case linked to 2021-2022 excise policy, which has now been scrapped. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been summoned on Monday at 11 am. Both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are probing the matter.

"At my house, the CBI carried out raids for 14 hours, nothing was found. My bank locker was searched, even then nothing was found. They could not find anything in my village," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi on Sunday. "Now they have called me to CBI headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and offer my full cooperation. Satyamev Jayate," he further added.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader - who has been named as an accused in the case - has been claiming innocence ever since the probe was launched, refuting charges of corruption against the AAP government. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been targeting the BJP over the probe in the matter, which was recommended by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in July, triggering a BJP-AAP standoff.

The CBI summon comes days after a massive search operation was launched by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this week.

At least three people have been arrested in the case. On Monday, the CBI arrested a Hyderabad-based consultant in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the policy, which the AAP has said was cleared by the former lieutenant governor. Abhishek Boinpally, the consultant, is accused of working as a middleman in “facilitating cartelisation”.

Last week, when the ED had carried out searches at 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and Hyderabad, Kejriwal had tweeted: “500 raids… more than 300 officials have been working 24*7 for three months. They all are trying to find proof against one Manish Sisodia. Nothing has been found, because there is no proof... because nothing was done."

