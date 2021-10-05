Second most delayed monsoon withdrawal may begin Wednesday

India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to start withdrawing from some parts of northwest India on Wednesday, marking its second-most delayed withdrawal in the last 41 years. In 2019, monsoon withdrawal was the most delayed, commencing only on October 9.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. A trough in easterlies is running from this cyclonic circulation to Lakshadweep area across the interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Another cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast Arabian Sea. It is likely to persist during the next 2-3 days.

Under the influence of these systems, isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and coastal and south interior Karnataka till Wednesday, the weather forecaster said. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) is also likely over Kerala till Wednesday. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south Konkan and Goa and south Madhya Maharashtra till October 8.