Widespread rain likely in east and south peninsular India till Oct 6

Monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from northwest India from October 6 but there is likely to be widespread rain over parts of east India and peninsular India till October 6, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low pressure area is lying over east Bihar and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move east-northeastwards and become less marked during the next 48 hours, the weather department said.

A north-south trough is running from this low pressure area to north interior Odisha. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy falls with extremely heavy falls are very likely over the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and west Assam, Meghalaya region during the next 24 hours, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected during the subsequent 24 hours. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar on October 3 and 4 and over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal today, it added.

Also Read: Partly cloudy sky but no rain forecast for Monday in Delhi

A cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu. A trough in easterlies is running from this cyclonic circulation to eastcentral Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast across the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast in lower tropospheric level. It is likely to persist during the next 2-3 days. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka till October 6; isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south Konkan, Goa and south Madhya Maharashtra till October 6.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Eastcentral & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours, the forecast said.