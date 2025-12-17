3 Ahmedabad schools shut after bomb threat emails: ‘We will take revenge’

On Wednesday, three schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, prompting an immediate call to police. Police are on site for public safety, according to the Joint Police Commissioner. As the police and dog squads began inspecting the schools, parents were notified to take their students home. (Photo for representation)(Unsplash)

Track updates on Telangana gram panchayat polls

According to a statement, three schools received an email on Wednesday which reads, "We will take revenge". Due to the threatening nature of the message, the school reported the matter to the Police, which led to immediate action.

Joint Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal, stated, "Police teams are at the respective schools". The schools on the receiving end of these emails were Maharaja Agrasen School, Zydus School for Excellence, and Zebra School.

According to sources, police officials suspect that elements linked to Khalistan are behind these emails, raising concerns about school safety.

As the police and dog squads began inspecting the schools, parents were notified to take their students home. The notice was shared by a parent at the school.

Also read: MEA summons Bangladesh high commissioner over security on Indian mission in Dhaka

"This is to inform you that due to some inconvenience, we have to vacate the Vidhyalaya premises. We request you to collect your child as soon as possible", it stated.

Talking to ANI, the parent said that he reached the school in just 10 minutes. When asked whether the safety measures are up to standard, he agreed that they are excellent. He added that the school teacher immediately called him in case someone had not checked their WhatsApp.

Earlier on December 12, several schools in Amritsar, Punjab, also received bomb threats via email, which were a hoax according to ADCP-2, Sirivennela. The police official stated that they determined the threats were fake after they conducted anti-sabotage checks.

Also read: Which are the countries facing travel ban from US? See full list

Delhi schools were also targets of such threats, as two schools received bomb threats on December 10. Additionally, Sanskriti School also received an email which directly mentioned the Khalistan movement and the plan to bomb the school later that day.

It read, "Aaj 12:05PM Bomb Blast Hove Ga? Jhoote Police Muqabale Khalistan Referendum Walian De In Punjab: Khalistan De Movement nu Delhi 2UN Tak Laye"

The schools immediately issue a notice to the parents to collect their children as a precaution. The police stated that it was taking the threat seriously.