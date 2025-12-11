Delhi, Gurugram schools subject to bomb threats

New Delhi Delhi Police personnel at Lovely Public School. (HT Photo)

Panic gripped multiple schools across the national capital on Wednesday as they received bomb threats on email around 10am, threatening blasts around noon. One school in Gurugram also received a bomb threat, but it was unclear whether they were related. All threats were later declared hoaxes after checks by police.

In Delhi, Modern School, Delhi Public School in RK Puram, Sanskriti School, Lovely Public School, and Ahlcon International School, and Indian School, among others, were subject to the threat. In Gurugram, Shri Ram Senior Secondary School in DLF Phase-3 received the threat.

Police said that the sender of the threat email has not yet been identified.

The email, sent from an email ID “wasung@atomicmail.io” with a subject line “bomb blast @12.5 pm” read, “Aaj 12.05 pm pe bomb blast hove ga ? Jhoote Police Muqable Khalistan Referendum Walian De in Punjab. Khalistan de movement ne Delhi to UN Tak Laye....”

A senior police officer said that upon being informed by the schools, bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) and police personnel, began anti-sabotage checks. Students and other staffers were evacuated along with students, and parents were asked not to panic and reach the schools to take back their wards.

After no suspicious object was found, police declared the threats as a hoax.

Officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received information from Lovely Public School around 10.40am about the threat. Two teams were sent and the threat was later declared a hoax, they said.

On December 3, two Delhi University colleges, Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College, received threats via email.

On November 20, five schools in Delhi received emails, warnings of bomb blasts, leading to evacuations and searches before the threats were later declared hoaxes.

On November 18, four district courts in Delhi and two Central Reserve Police Force-run schools received similar threats. Hearings at Saket, Patiala House, Rohini, and Dwarka courts were halted, and staff evacuated.

On October 28, over 200 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email, triggering searches before the threats were later declared a hoax.