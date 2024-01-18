3 Army personnel injured in landmine explosion along LoC in J&K's Naushera

Three Indian Army personnel were injured in a landmine explosion along the line of control (LoC) in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. An Indian army soldier takes position near the Line of Control in Naushera sector of Rajouri near Jammu.(File photo)

The incident occurred when a patrol team comprising army personnel was conducting routine surveillance along the LoC, according to initial reports.

The nature and extent of their injuries are yet to be disclosed.

The Indian Army has been actively engaging in counter-insurgency operations along the LoC to ensure the safety of the border region.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.