3 army soldiers injured in blast in J&K’s Shopian; Probe on

SRINAGAR: Three soldiers, on the way to an anti-militancy operation, were injured in a blast on Thursday in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said adding that police are investigating whether it was caused by sabotage or was an accident.

The explosion took place inside a private vehicle hired by the forces at Sedow in Shopian. PRO (Defence) Srinagar, Emron Musavi said that they launched an operation to start a cordon and search at Patitohalan at around 3am following specific intelligence.

“While moving to the target area, approximately 1 km from Sedow, an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers,” Musavi said.

“The blast is very likely to be from either an IED or a grenade or a battery malfunctioning in the vehicle. Details are being ascertained,” he said.

The PRO said that the injured personnel were immediately shifted and given first aid at District Hospital, Shopian and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

“One soldier is critical while two other injured are stable,” he said.

The area has been cordoned and all likely escape routes have been sealed. “Search to nab the terrorists is in progress,” he said.

Police said that the nature and source of the blast was being ascertained.

“Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared,” said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a tweet.