India News

3 arrested for beating MP farmer to death

Feb 07, 2020
Ranjan
Ranjan
Bhopal
Farmers’ car was set afire by villagers who apprehended them believing them to be child-lifters.
Farmers’ car was set afire by villagers who apprehended them believing them to be child-lifters.(HT Photo)
         

Three of the accused who allegedly lynched a farmer and seriously injured five others in tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday have been arrested while six police personnel were suspended for dereliction of duty, police said on Thursday.

Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said, “A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted. Those arrested are Ramesh Junapani, a village sarpanch, Satya and Galia, all residents of Dhar. They led the mob. Police personnel suspended are inspector Yuvaraj Singh Chauhan and a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and three constables.” Health minister Tulsi Silavat said, “Over 40 people have been identified so far.” On Wednesday, Ganesh Patel, a resident of Shivkheda village in Ujjain was killed and the five other farmers were injured when some labourers, who owed them money, declared them child-lifters, said police. While the Congress alleged that Junapani was a BJP leader, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The Congress is in habit of playing politics to distract the people.

(With input from Chhotu Shastri in Dhar)

