3 arrested in Tripura with heroin concealed in soapbox: Police

Agartala: The Tripura police on Friday arrested three suspected drug peddlers from Dharmanagar. Police said the accused were arrested as they entered the state driving a luxury car, based on specific inputs. (Representative Photo)

Upon checking, heroin concealed in a soapbox were found in their possession, said police.

“Police intercepted the car as they entered the state and searched it to recover 12 grams of heroin,” said Dharmanagar police station officer Mumtaz Hasina.

The three traffickers, identified as Sihab Uddin (19), Suman Uddin (22) and Riyazul Uddin (25), are all residents of Patharkandi in Assam, said police.

All three were arrested and a case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was charged against them, Hasina said.