3 booked for ‘threatening’ to attack train returning from Ayodhya; 1 held

Bengaluru: The men boarded the second coach of the Ayodhya special train (HT)

The local police have booked three unidentified men, who were travelling in a special train carrying pilgrims from Ayodhya to Mysuru, on charges of outraging religious feelings after they allegedly threatened to attack it, an officer familiar with the matter said on Friday.

According to the passengers, the three accused boarded the second carriage of the train at 8.40pm. When the devotees raised the slogan of “Jai Shri Ram”, the three men allegedly threatened to burn the train.

The passengers then caught the men and handed them over to railway police force. However, tensions escalated when it was alleged that the police did not detain them.

As the news spread, hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters gathered at the railway station and demanded the arrest of the three men, said police.

Soon, superintendent of police (SP) of Bellary, BL Shriharibabu, arrived at the railway station along with police personnel from multiple stations, to restore calm.

“We have detained one person, a native of Hospet, in connection with the incident. We booked him under sections 295A (malicious act intending to outrage religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (threatening with life) of the Indian Penal Code. We are searching for the other two accused,” said inspector Mudiyappa from Bellary railway police.

The incident attracted widespread condemnation from BJP leaders. “Those who made such threats should be kicked on the back. Congress is encouraging such incidents for the vote bank,”said Union minister Pralhad Joshi,” said Union minister of parliamentary affairs, Pralhad Joshi.

Leader of the opposition, R Ashoka, asserted, “Congress leader Hariprasad had dreamed of becoming a minister. Even at the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he had mentioned the Godhra massacre. “Those who go to Ayodhya are Hindus. The passengers was threatened by Muslim men and no action was taken against those who threatened,” he added.