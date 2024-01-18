3 BSF men injured in mob attack in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Thoubal

Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained bullet injuries in a mob attack in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Thoubal district late on Wednesday. The attack came hours after two police commandoes were killed in Moreh. (PTI)

Police said the mob fired at security forces and tried to vandalise and burn installations in the Meitei-dominated district. “...targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal district. Security forces repelled them using minimum necessary force,” said a Manipur Police statement issued early Thursday.

The statement added the mob also attempted to storm the Thoubal police headquarters, prompting the security forces to use force. It added some armed people from among the mob fired. The statement said the three BSF personnel Gourav Kumar, Sobram Singh, and Ramji were injured.

The attack came hours after two police commandoes, both Meiteis, were killed and six other policemen injured at Moreh in the Kuki-dominated Tengnoupal district and triggered protests in Imphal Valley.

The situation prompted the authorities to order a total curfew. The Manipur government has sought a helicopter from the Union government to airlift security personnel and ammunition to Moreh.

At least 200 people have been killed and around 50,000 displaced since ethnic violence between the Meitei and the tribal Kuki-Zo communities began in May last year.