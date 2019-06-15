3 chief ministers to skip 1st Niti Aayog meeting after Lok Sabha polls

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has joined the list of chief ministers giving a miss to NITI Aayog’s fifth governing council meeting on Saturday. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao are also missing the first meeting of the national planning body after the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls handed out a fresh mandate to BJP led NDA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the NITI Aayog meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The meeting will be attended by some of the country’s top most political office bearers including the chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories and union ministers apart from senior bureaucrats.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who is reported to be under the weather, today also missed a meeting chaired by Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Chief Ministers of the states, where the Congress is in power, with or without allies, were called to discuss issues to be raised at the Niti Aayog meeting .

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may be missing the Niti Aayog governing council meet due to the inauguration of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, said TRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar.

“I am not aware of the exact reason. But I think the chief minister was too preoccupied with the arrangements for the inauguration of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, the biggest in the country, on June 21,” he said.

However, an official familiar with the development, said till Thursday, KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, was getting ready to attend the Niti Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“He even instructed the officials to prepare a detailed note which he was planning to present at the governing council meeting. He was keen on showcasing the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which has become a role model for several states. But it is not known why he decided against attending the Niti Aayog meeting,” he said.

Unconfirmed reports from TRS sources said KCR had dropped his plan to attend the Niti Aayog meeting as he was upset at being denied an appointment with the Prime Minister for a one-on-one meeting. “KCR also wanted to invite the Prime Minister for the inauguration of Kaleshwaram project, but apparently, he could not get the appointment,” a TRS source said.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, whose party is fighting a bitter political battle with the BJP was the first to opt out of the meeting, calling it “fruitless” as the Niti Aayog has no financial powers to support state plans.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 14:12 IST