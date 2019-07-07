3 Uttar Pradesh cops suspended after row over rape complaint

The Uttar Pradesh Police suspended three personnel on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a man who complained that his wife was gang-raped in Etah district, police officials said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, police officials said the complainant and his wife approached the Bichwan police station in the Manipuri area to lodge a complaint on Saturday.

According to the man, the couple was waylaid by unidentified men in neighbouring Etah district the previous night. The complaint told the police that the men forced his wife into a car and gang-raped her, police officials familiar with the matter said.

Police officials said the woman’s medical examination did not confirm rape even as workers of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) protested against the alleged police brutality and demanded that the woman be medically examined at Agra’s SN Medical College.

The suspended police personnel accused the complaint, who belongs to the Dalit community, of trying to file a false case and allegedly assaulted him at the police station, police officials aware of the developments said.

“The cops at the police station had no right to misbehave with the complainant. Bichwan station officer Rajesh Pal Singh and constables Chatra Pati and Krishna Veer have been suspended. There will be a probe into the incident,” said Manipuri superintended of police (SP) Ajay Shankar Rai.

Rai added that the police had initiated proceedings to book the suspended SO under the SC/ST Act for allegedly assaulting the complainant. The SP said they have also recorded the man’s initial complaint.

“A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code’s Section 376 D (gang rape), 364 (abduction) and 392 (loot) against unidentified accused,” he added.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 23:11 IST