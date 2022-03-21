Home / India News / 3 CRPF troopers injured in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
india news

3 CRPF troopers injured in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said that the condition of injured troopers is stable
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Mar 21, 2022 12:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: Three troopers of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) were on Monday injured in a gunfight with suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Left-Wing insurgency-hit Sukma district in the Bastar region, a police officer said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said that the gunfight took place near a newly-established Elmagunda camp of the CPRF, which is around 12 kilometers from the Jagargonda police station. He added that the condition of injured troopers is stable. “The injured jawans would be shifted to a bigger hospital for better treatment,” said the Inspector General of Police. He added that more details of the exchange of fire and how it was triggered were awaited.

Police said that a combing operation near the camp was going on after the gunbattle. In February, an officer of the paramilitary force was killed and one trooper was injured in an exchange of fire in the state’s Bijapur district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out