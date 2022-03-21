3 CRPF troopers injured in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

RAIPUR: Three troopers of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) were on Monday injured in a gunfight with suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Left-Wing insurgency-hit Sukma district in the Bastar region, a police officer said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said that the gunfight took place near a newly-established Elmagunda camp of the CPRF, which is around 12 kilometers from the Jagargonda police station. He added that the condition of injured troopers is stable. “The injured jawans would be shifted to a bigger hospital for better treatment,” said the Inspector General of Police. He added that more details of the exchange of fire and how it was triggered were awaited.

Police said that a combing operation near the camp was going on after the gunbattle. In February, an officer of the paramilitary force was killed and one trooper was injured in an exchange of fire in the state’s Bijapur district.

