3 day advance list, security clearance on Pakistan’s Kartarpur pilgrimage proposals

Pakistani authorities have finalised a proposed 14-point agreement on modalities for Indian pilgrims to visit Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur though the document has not yet been shared with India, sources in Islamabad said on Saturday.

In the proposal, apparently leaked to the Pakistani media, Islamabad has suggested that New Delhi must give three-day prior information with security clearance certificates for pilgrims planning to visit the gurdwara, where Guru Nanak is believed to have spent the last 18 years of his life.

According to Pakistani officials familiar with the matter, the draft document was ready but it has not been approved as yet and has not been shared with India.

Located four kilometres across the border on the banks of the River Ravi, the highest seat of worship for Sikhs is visible from the Indian side but for decades could not be accessed by pilgrims. With India and Pakistan agreeing to open the Kartarpur corridor for visa-free entry of pilgrims in November, the trip is expected to get a lot smoother.

The entry via Kartarpur corridor, foundation for which was laid by Pakistan PM Imran Khan in November, will be permit based and a passport will be compulsory.

Among other proposals was a cap of 500 pilgrims per day in batches of 15 each. The Pakistan government has also reserved the right to cancel or curtail visits even if all the required formalities are fulfilled.

The Kartarpur corridor is seen by analysts as a step forward in India-Pakistan ties, but people familiar with the latest developments in New Delhi described the corridor as a cultural initiative and said it will not lead to the resumption of dialogue on broader issues.

India and Pakistan recently launched work on their sections of the corridor that is expected to be opened for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November 2019. People familiar with the latest developments in New Delhi also said the two countries had not yet held any meetings to work out the modalities for the corridor.

