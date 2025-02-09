Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 dead, 10 injured as mini truck carrying devotees to Kumbh collides with SUV in MP's Satna

PTI |
Feb 09, 2025 11:10 AM IST

The truck overturned after the collision which took place at around 1.30 am on Satna-Chitrakoot state highway.

Three persons were killed and ten others injured when a mini truck carrying people to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Sunday, police said.

The occupants of the SUV, with which the mini truck collided, were going to Damoh after returning from Prayagraj via Chitrakoot.(Representative Image)
The occupants of the SUV, with which the mini truck collided, were going to Damoh after returning from Prayagraj via Chitrakoot.(Representative Image)

The truck overturned after the collision which took place at around 1.30 am on Satna-Chitrakoot state highway, located 45 km from the district headquarters, Majhgawa police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve said.

The incident led a traffic jam on the road which was later cleared by police.

The deceased were occupants of the pickup truck (mini truck), which was carrying people from Jabalpur in MP to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the official said.

The people in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) were going to Damoh after returning from Prayagraj via Chitrakoot, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Patel (52), Manisha Patel (31) and her son Jitendra Patel (11), the official said.

Ten other occupants of the two vehicles were injured and undergoing treatment in the district hospital, he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On