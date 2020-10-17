e-paper
Home / India News / 3 dead as Jaguar car falls into roadside canal near Bhubaneswar

3 dead as Jaguar car falls into roadside canal near Bhubaneswar

The accident took place around 3 am on Saturday on National Highway 16 in Cuttack district.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:21 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The luxury car was badly crushed by the impact of the accident.
The luxury car was badly crushed by the impact of the accident. (HT Photo)
         

Three youths travelling in a Jaguar car died after the vehicle fell into a roadside canal near Telengapentha of Cuttack district on National Highway 16 early Saturday morning. Police suspect that the driver may have lost control over the vehicle.

Cuttack sadar police station inspector SB Jena said the mishap took place at around 3 am today when the Jaguar car was on its way to Bhubaneswar. The deceased are yet to be identified.

The car is registered in the name of one Kishore Kumar Swain.

Police pulled out the three youths from the car and rushed them to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, where a doctor declared them dead on arrival.

