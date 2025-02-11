3 dead in Butibori near Nagpur after car falls into well: Police

NEW DELHI: Three men died in eastern Maharashtra’s Butibori town on Monday evening when a 34-year-old man, learning how to drive, possibly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and drove the car into a well, police said. The three were found dead on Tuesday morning after someone noticed the car in the well. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The three were found dead on Tuesday morning after someone noticed the car in the well.

Police said Sajan Chavan (27), his elder brother Suraj Chavan (34) and their friend Sandeep Chavan (27) were in the car at the time of the accident. They had come to the Bal Bharati Ground in Butibori, a satellite town of Nagpur, to teach Suraj how to drive.

It was Suraj’s first time behind the wheel. At one point, he appears to have pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to speed up uncontrollably before veering off course and crashing into the well.

Police said the accident took place on Monday night. But it was many hours later early on Tuesday that the partially submerged car was noticed.

The Butibori police pulled the vehicle out of the well and retrieved the bodies.

Police inspector Prataprao Bhonsale of Butibori police station said the bodies were sent to the government-run medical college and hospital in Nagpur for post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident, a car crashed into a cement block on a service road near Butibori on Wardha Road, killing the driver and injuring the lone passenger in the vehicle.

According to police reports, the driver lost control while navigating a turn on the service road. The driver, identified by the police as Jeevan Kondawar, was declared dead on arrival, while the passenger, Saurabh Belsare, is undergoing treatment.