3 deaths reported, several injured in stampede at Rajasthan temple

Three deaths have been reported and several people have been left injured after a stampede broke out at a temple in Rajasthan. The tragedy was said to have unfolded when devotees had gathered for a monthly fair at the temple in Sikar, about 115 km from the state capital of Jaipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident was reported at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. Among those who were injured, two people were referred to a hospital in the state capital. Cops have been quoted as saying that the situation is now under control.

Tweeting condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.”

“The death of 3 women devotees due to stampede in Khatushyam ji's temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace," tweeted chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fairs are common during the month of Saawan (monsoon) in the Hindu calendar in temples in several parts of country where large gatherings are usually seen. This year, crowds have swelled up with restrictions eased that were in place due to the pandemic.

Khatu Shyam Ji Mandir in the Sikar district is said to be an important pilgrim destination in the state. Devotees offer prayers at the shrine to have their troubles removed, as per popular beliefs.

The temple is also known for being an architectural marvel. "Apart from being a popular destination amongst devotees, many people visit the temple to gaze with wonder at the beauty of the structure. The large prayer hall is named Jagmohan and is surrounded by walls that depict elaborately painted mythological scenes," the state tourism website says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(More details on the stampede tragedy are awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail