e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3 die after eating rotis made of stale jowar in Telangana’s Sangareddy

3 die after eating rotis made of stale jowar in Telangana’s Sangareddy

The locals told the police that Chandramouli’s mother Pedda Shankaramma (80) also died within hours after eating jowar roti about 15 days ago.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:38 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The locals told the police that Chandramouli’s mother Pedda Shankaramma (80) also died within hours after eating jowar roti about 15 days ago. (Image used for representation).
The locals told the police that Chandramouli’s mother Pedda Shankaramma (80) also died within hours after eating jowar roti about 15 days ago. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
         

Three people of a family died within hours of eating rotis made of stale jowar flour at their home in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Monday night, the police said.

The incident happened at Palvatla village of Vatpally block. The deceased were identified as Jangam Chandramouli (60), Susheela (55) and Srisailam (45).

Two other members -- Anasuya (50) and Saritha (40), who also fell sick after eating the jowar rotis, have been undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital and their condition was serious but stable, the police at Vatpalli said.

The locals told the police that Chandramouli’s mother Pedda Shankaramma (80) also died within hours after eating jowar roti about 15 days ago.

“Apparently, the family members did not suspect it to be a case of food poisoning then and might have eaten rotis made of the same jowar flour on Monday night, without realising that it was contaminated,” the police said.

Within an hour of having their dinner, the family members complained of severe stomach pain and started vomiting. The neighbours immediately rushed them to the government hospital at Jogipet, where Chandramouli and Sushila succumbed.

Following the advice of the doctors, the other three others were rushed to Osmania Hospital where Srisailam breathed his last. The other two are still undergoing treatment, the police said.

“We have registered a case of suspicious death. We are investigating from where the family had procured jowar flour,” the police said.

tags
top news
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In