3 die after eating rotis made of stale jowar in Telangana’s Sangareddy

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:38 IST

Three people of a family died within hours of eating rotis made of stale jowar flour at their home in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Monday night, the police said.

The incident happened at Palvatla village of Vatpally block. The deceased were identified as Jangam Chandramouli (60), Susheela (55) and Srisailam (45).

Two other members -- Anasuya (50) and Saritha (40), who also fell sick after eating the jowar rotis, have been undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital and their condition was serious but stable, the police at Vatpalli said.

The locals told the police that Chandramouli’s mother Pedda Shankaramma (80) also died within hours after eating jowar roti about 15 days ago.

“Apparently, the family members did not suspect it to be a case of food poisoning then and might have eaten rotis made of the same jowar flour on Monday night, without realising that it was contaminated,” the police said.

Within an hour of having their dinner, the family members complained of severe stomach pain and started vomiting. The neighbours immediately rushed them to the government hospital at Jogipet, where Chandramouli and Sushila succumbed.

Following the advice of the doctors, the other three others were rushed to Osmania Hospital where Srisailam breathed his last. The other two are still undergoing treatment, the police said.

“We have registered a case of suspicious death. We are investigating from where the family had procured jowar flour,” the police said.