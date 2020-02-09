e-paper
3 Hizbul, 2 LeT men arrested in Valley

3 Hizbul, 2 LeT men arrested in Valley

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from their possession.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 02:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three associates of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit in Budgam district, officials said on Saturday.

Police in Budgam arrested three terrorist associates linked to proscribed outfit HM after a specific tip-off. “They have been identified as Amir Shafi Dar, Shabir Ahmed Ganie, both residents of Chadoora, and Mudasir Ahmed Khan resident of Pulwama,” said a police spokesperson.

As per police records, the men were assisting HM militants operating in Budgam by providing logistic support and shelter, the spokesman said. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections was registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation was on. In another operation, security forces apprehended two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) associates from the Hajin area of Bandipora district. Irfan Aziz Bhat and Mohammad Asif Parray were allegedly “behind posting of threatening posters in Hajin and adjacent areas,” officials said, adding that a laptop and a printer, allegedly used for printing posters, were seized. On Friday, three associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were arrested for lobbing a grenade at Lal Chowk last Sunday. Nine persons, including two CRPF men, were injured in the attack. In a gunfight, two militants and a CRPF jawan were killed at Shalteng on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday while one militant was captured alive. However, the family of the captured man claimed he had no terror links and was injured in the crossfire.

