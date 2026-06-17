3 injured Kuki youths shifted from RIMS in Manipur amid tight security

Imphal: Three injured youths whose admission to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here had triggered widespread protests were shifted out of the hospital shortly after midnight under tight security, officials said on Wednesday. Representational image (Unsplash )

The three youths, all belonging to the Kuki community, were injured in an exchange of fire with rival armed tribal groups in Kangpokpi district on Monday.

At around 12:15 am, the injured youths were moved out of the hospital amid elaborate security arrangements to ensure their safety, officials said.

They are being taken to another healthcare facility, though authorities have not disclosed the destination.

Ambulances carrying the three were escorted by security forces and were seen travelling towards the road leading to the Churachandpur district.

On Tuesday night, security forces foiled attempts made by protesters to storm the hospital premises. The demonstrators were demanding that the three youths be handed over to them.

Protesters also pelted stones at security personnel deployed at the RIMS gate, prompting the forces to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Earlier on Monday, protesters alleged that the three youths were "militants" injured in firing near Leilon Vaiphei village around 6 am.

Leilon Vaiphei is the village from where six members of the Naga tribal community were abducted on May 13. The bodies of the six men were recovered on June 10.

The injured youths Genlenmang Vaiphei , Lunliandaw Vaiphei and Paogou Lal were brought to RIMS by security forces.

One of them is reportedly a footballer who has played for Mohun Bagan.

Following their admission to the hospital, a group of protesters gathered outside the RIMS premises, objecting to the treatment of the injured youths there.

Security personnel fired tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge after protesters allegedly attempted to enter the hospital building, officials said.