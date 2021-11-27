3 killed, 7 injured as truck hits bus from behind in Odisha

Three picnickers returning home were killed and seven others sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck hit their stationary bus from behind on the national highway in Odisha’s Khurda district early Saturday morning.

Officials said the accident took place when some of the 18 picnickers from Gopalpur area of Ganjam district, returning from Maa Tarini shrine at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district, got down from the bus to relieve themselves at Belapada chhaka under Banapur police station at about 3 am.

“Some of the picnickers stayed in the bus while others went out to relieve themselves. A few moments later, a truck slammed the stationary bus from behind, which resulted in the death of two passengers on the spot and another one at the hospital. Those who had left the bus to relieve themselves were unhurt. The truck driver fled with the truck after the mishap,” said Balugaon sub divisional police officer Manas Barik.

The deceased were identified as S Loyidas (55), Gangadhar Maharana (45) and Asit Behera (28), all from Gopalpur area of Ganjam district.

A team of fire services personnel rescued the injured and recovered the bodies. The seven who were critically injured have been rushed to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur town. Officials said they were trying to track the truck that hit the bus.