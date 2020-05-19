3 migrant workers killed, 12 injured after vehicle overturns in UP’s Mahoba

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 07:36 IST

Three migrant labourers were killed and more than 12 injured after a vehicle carrying them overturned on a highway late on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

About 17 people were travelling in the vehicle when the accident took place on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, according to ANI.

ML Patidar, Mahoba’s superintendent of police, said the vehicle, which was carrying the people from Delhi, overturned after a tyre burst.

The injured have been admitted to hospital.